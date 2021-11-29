‘Encanto’ tops North American box office with $27M

Nov. 29 (UPI) — The animated family adventure, “Encanto,” is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $27 million in receipts in its debut, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” with $24.5 million, followed by “House of Gucci” at No. 3 with $14.2 million, “Eternals” at No. 4 with $7.9 million and “Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City” at No. 5 with $5.3 million.

Rounding out the top tier are “Clifford the Big Red Dog” at No. 6 with $4.9 million, “King Richard” at No. 7 with $3.3 million, “Dune” at No. 8 with $2.2 million, “No Time to Die” at No. 9 with $1.7 million and “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” at No. 10 with $1.6 million.

This weekend’s Top 10 box office take was $92.6 million compared with last weekend’s $80.4 million when “Ghostbusters: Afterlife” was No. 1.