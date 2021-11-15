‘Eternals’ tops North American box office for 2nd weekend

Nov. 14 (UPI) — “Eternals” — a Marvel adventure starring Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden and Gemma Chan — is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend, earning an additional $27.5 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday. Last weekend, it brought in $71 million.

Coming in at No. 2 is “Clifford the Big Red Dog” with $16.4 million, followed by “Dune” at No. 3 with $5.5 million, “No Time to Die” at No. 4 with $4.6 million and “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” at No. 5 with $4 million.

Rounding out the top tier are “Ron’s Gone Wrong” at No. 6 with $2.2 million, “The French Dispatch” at No. 7 with $1.84 million, “Belfast” at No. 8 with $1.8 million, “Spencer” at No. 9 with $1.5 million and “Antlers” at No. 10 with $1.2 million.

Last weekend’s Top 10 movies grossed about $104 million. This weekend’s Top 10 take was approximately $66.6 million.