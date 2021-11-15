‘Eternals’ tops North American box office for 2nd weekend

By
United Press International
-
1 / 5 (Left to right, Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, director Chloé Zhao, Kit Harington and Gemma Chan attend the photocall of the movie "Eternals" during the 16th Rome Film Fest 2021 on October 24. File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/UPI

Nov. 14 (UPI) — “Eternals” — a Marvel adventure starring Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden and Gemma Chan — is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second weekend, earning an additional $27.5 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday. Last weekend, it brought in $71 million.

Coming in at No. 2 is “Clifford the Big Red Dog” with $16.4 million, followed by “Dune” at No. 3 with $5.5 million, “No Time to Die” at No. 4 with $4.6 million and “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” at No. 5 with $4 million.

Rounding out the top tier are “Ron’s Gone Wrong” at No. 6 with $2.2 million, “The French Dispatch” at No. 7 with $1.84 million, “Belfast” at No. 8 with $1.8 million, “Spencer” at No. 9 with $1.5 million and “Antlers” at No. 10 with $1.2 million.

Last weekend’s Top 10 movies grossed about $104 million. This weekend’s Top 10 take was approximately $66.6 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here