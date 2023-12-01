Farewell tour for Styx, Foreigner includes West Valley City show

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Dec. 1, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The two-year farewell tour for legendary rock bands Styx and Foreigner is coming to USANA Amphitheatre on June 26.

Produced by Live Nation Entertainment, the 2024 “Renegades and Juke Box Heroes” tour features the classic rock bands as co-headliners, along with British rocker John Waite.

The tour gets underway June 11 at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The June 26 show at USANA Amphitheatre is the 10th stop on the tour, with Styx closing the show.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 8, at LiveNation.com. Styx and Foreigner are offering VIP packages via their own pre-sales beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 5, at ForeignerOnline.com and StyxWorld.com. Fans also can purchase VIP packages at vipnation.com.

“We’re very excited to be sharing the concert stage with Foreigner and John Waite in the summer of 2024,” said Styx guitarist James “JY” Young. “We have previously toured with Foreigner and the result was both bands kicked ass and had a great time doing it. Looking forward to seeing everybody this summer!”

“I am very much looking forward to the band being back on the road with our old friends, Styx,” added lead guitarist Mick Jones. “Our Soundtrack of Summer tour 10 years ago was a blockbuster, and our tour album was a Billboard chart success. It’ll be a great time had by all. As an added bonus, John Waite will accompany us on the journey, adding his No. 1 hits to a special night of classic rock.”

On Dec. 11, Rhino Records will release new Atmos remixes of Foreigner’s class compilation album “Records,” which spans the group’s first four full-length studio albums. The band’s formidable musical arsenal includes “Juke Box Hero,” “Cold as Ice,” “Hot Blooded,” “Waiting for a Girl Like You,” “Feels Like the First Time,” “Urgent,” “Head Games,” “Say You Will,” “Dirty White Boy,” “Long, Long Way From Home” and the worldwide No. 1 hit “I Want to Know What Love Is.”

“As we continue on with our farewell tour, I have been very moved by the support and reaction of all of our fans,” said Kelly Hansen, Foreiger’s lead singer. “To perform these next shows with our friends Styx and John Waite makes it even better. I am so looking forward to spending many beautiful summer nights all around the country, full of great classic rock, music and great friends.”

Styx released its 17th studio album, “Crash of the Crown,” on June 18, 2021, which like 2017’s “The Mission” was hailed by critics as a “masterpiece.” At the time, “The Mission” was the band’s first studio album in 14 years.

Styx’s lengthy list of hits includes “Mr. Roboto,” “Man in the Wilderness,” “Miss America,” “Radio Silence,” “Renegade,” “The Grand Illusion,” “Blue Collar Man,” “Lady” and “Come Sail Away.”

Waite had No. 1 hits with “Missing You” and “When I See You Smile.”

“Looking forward to blazing across the USA with my band this summer,” he said. “All the hits in all the cities. It will be major. A great night. Don’t miss it — be there!”

2024 “Renegades and Juke Box Heroes” tour featuring Foreigner, Styx and John Waite