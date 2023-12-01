Police announce arrest in Oct. 8 shooting at Salt Lake City party

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 1, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have arrested a 19-year-old man accused of shooting a 20-year-old man following a fight at a party Oct. 8.

Andres Alexis Cienfuegos Ruiz was arrested Friday after a warranted search of his residence uncovered evidence of his involvement, police said.

Salt Lake City police responded at 12:16 a.m. Oct. 8 to reports of a shooting near 923 S. State St. Officers arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound, SLCPD stated in a news release Friday.

The man was taken to an area hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police say Ruiz attended a large party at 876 S. Edison St. and a fight started inside the house. The fight continued outside, where police say Ruiz reported seeing a man punch two of his friends.

“Ruiz pulled out a gun and shot the man in the leg. The man ran away from Ruiz, who continued shooting at the man. Ruiz eventually got into a car and left,” the release says.

While searching Ruiz’s residence Friday, detectives found a shell casing, fraudulent Utah driver’s license and disposable THC cartridges, police said.

Ruiz is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to previous criminal convictions, according to police. He is being held without bail in the Salt Lake County jail system on possible charges of: