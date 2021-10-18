‘Halloween Kills’ tops North American box office with $50.4M

Oct. 17 (UPI) — The Jamie Lee Curtis horror flick, “Halloween Kills,” is the No. 1 film in North America this weekend, earning $50.4 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is “No Time to Die” with $24.3 million, followed by “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” at No. 3 with $16.5 million, “The Addams Family 2” at No. 4 with $7.2 million and “The Last Duel” at No. 5 with $4.8 million.

Rounding out the top tier are “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” at No. 6 with $3.5 million, “Honsla Rakh” at No. 7 with $706,000, “Free Guy” at No. 8 with $680,000, “Lamb” at No. 9 with $543,000 and “Most Eligible Bachelor” at No. 10 with $470,000.

This weekend’s Top 10 movies grossed a total of about $109 million, compared with last weekend‘s Top 10 take of $108 million when “No Time to Die” was No. 1.