‘No Time to Die’ tops the North American box office with $56M

Oct. 10 (UPI) — “No Time to Die,” Daniel Craig‘s final outing as secret agent James Bond, is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $56 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” with $32 million, followed by “The Addams Family 2” at No. 3 with $10 million, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” at No. 4 with $4.2 million and “The Many Saints of Newark” at No. 5 with $1.5 million.

Rounding out the top tier are “Free Guy” at No. 6 with $1.3 million, “Lamb” at No. 7 with $1 million, “Dear Evan Hansen” at No. 8 with $1 million, “Candyman” at No. 9 with $700,000 and “Unknown Title” at No. 10 with $387,000.

This weekend’s Top 10 films earned a total of about $108 million. Last week’s Top 10 grossed about $126 million with “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” leading at No. 1.