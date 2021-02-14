Hannah Ware’s ‘The One’ series to debut on Netflix March 12

Feb. 14 (UPI) — The Netflix adaptation of John Marrs’ novel, “The One,” is set to debut March 12.

The streaming service announced the premiere date Friday.

The eight-part series will star Hannah Ware, Stephen Campbell Moore, Dimitri Leonidas, Amir El-Masry, Wilf Scolding, Diarmaid Murtagh, Lois Chimimba, Eric Kofi-Abrefa, Pallavi Shard, Zoë Tapper and Gregg Chillin.

“‘The One’ is set 5 minutes in the future, in a world where a DNA test can find your perfect partner — the one person you’re genetically predisposed to fall passionately in love with,” a synopsis said.

“No matter how good your relationship, which one of us can honestly say we haven’t thought about whether there is someone better out there? What if a hair sample is all it takes to find them? The idea is simple, but the implications are explosive. We will never think of love and relationships in the same way again.”

Howard Overman, whose credits include “Misfits,” is the creator/writer/executive producer of “The One.”