‘Here’ trailer features de-aged Tom Hanks, Robin Wright

June 26 (UPI) — Sony Pictures is introducing the new film Here.

The studio shared a trailer for the movie Wednesday featuring Tom Hanks, 67, and Robin Wright, 58.

Here is a drama based on the Richard McGuire graphic novel of the same name. The adaptation is written and directed by Robert Zemeckis, who previously collaborated with Hanks on Forrest Gump and Castaway.

The new film tells the story of “multiple families and the special place they inhabit,” traveling through generations and “capturing the human experience in its purest form,” according to an official description.

The trailer features a de-aged Hanks and Wright, who are depicted as teenagers and at different ages, all the way into their 80s.

The cast also includes Paul Bettany, Kelly Reilly, Michelle Dockery, Gwilym Lee, David Fynn and Ophelia Lovibond.

The film is presented at a fixed angle for its entire 104-minute duration, according to Variety.

Here opens in theaters Nov. 15.

Zemeckis and Hanks also recently collaborated on Disney’s live-action remake of Pinocchio, released in 2022.