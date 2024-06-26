Woman struck in head by rock near Bridal Veil Falls has died

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Jun 26, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah County officials have confirmed that the woman struck on the head by a rock near Bridal Veil Falls on June 3 has died.

The victim, 70-year-old Diane L. Dewey, of Saratoga Springs, died on June 11, according to her obituary.

The rock that hit Dewey as she stood near the bottom of the falls was 24 inches long, 3 to 4 inches thick, and weighed about 30 pounds, Sgt. Garrett Dutson, Utah County Sheriff’s Office, told Gephardt Daily at the time.

“It was reported there were a lot of people in the area hiking the trails to the east of the falls, and it’s unknown if one of those individuals hiking in the area stepped on a rock which gave away and rolled down the hill,” Dutson said.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon, Utah County Sheriff’s Office, said Wednesday he didn’t learn of the woman’s death until recently, and it was not believed at the time of the injury that it was life threatening. He said medical complications that arose may have worsened her condition.

Dewey’s obituary says she was an Idaho native and mother of four and grandmother of 16, and was married for 52 years to husband Thomas.