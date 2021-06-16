Jack Black, Ice Cube attached to comedy ‘Oh Hell No’ at Sony

June 15 (UPI) — Jack Black and Ice Cube are attached to a new comedy film from director Kitao Sakurai at Sony titled “Oh Hell No.”

Black is in talks to star alongside Cube in the project, which will hit theaters on July 1, 2022.

“Oh Hell No” will follow Black as Sherman and Cube as Will. Sherman falls in love with Will’s mother.

Sakurai is directing based off a script from Scot Armstrong, Tracy Oliver, Jessica Gao and Rodney Rothman. The filmmaker last helmed Netflix comedy “Bad Trip” starring Eric Andre, Tiffany Haddish and Lil Rel Howery.

Black is also producing alongside Roz Music and Matt Tolmach, who worked with the actor on Sony’s “Jumanji” series of films. Brittany Morrissey is overseeing for the studio.

Black will next be voicing Claptrap in Lionsgate’s upcoming “Borderlands” film, based on the video game series of the same name. Cube last starred in “The High Note.” video game series of the same name. Cube last starred in “The High Note.”