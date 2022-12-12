Janet Jackson to launch ‘Together Again’ tour in April

Dec. 12 (UPI) — Janet Jackson is going on tour in 2023.

The 56-year-old singer and actress announced her “Together Again” tour on Monday.

The new tour will see Jackson perform across North America and features Ludacris as a special guest.

The “Together Again” tour kicks off April 14, 2023, in Hollywood, Fla., and ends June 21 in Seattle, Wash. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sales for Citi card members to begin Tuesday at 11 a.m. local time and fan-club pre-sales at 3 p.m.

Jackson released her 11th studio album, “Unbreakable,” in 2015 and has since released the single “Made for Now” with Daddy Yankee.

The ‘Together Again’ tour dates:

April 14, 2023 – Hollywood, Fla., at Hard Rock Live

April 19 – Orlando, Fla., at Amway Center

April 21 – Savannah, Ga., at Enmarket Arena

April 22 – Birmingham, Ala., at Legacy Arena at the BJCC

April 25 – Columbia, S.C., at Colonial Life Arena

April 27 – Atlanta, Ga., at State Farm Arena

April 29 – Memphis, Tenn., at FedEx Forum

April 30 – St. Louis, Mo., at Enterprise Center

May 2 – Kansas City, Mo., at T-Mobile Center

May 4 – Nashville, Tenn., at Bridgestone Arena

May 6 – Bristow, Va., at Jiffy Lube Live

May 9 – New York, N.Y., at Madison Square Garden

May 12 – Charlotte, N.C., at PNC Music Pavilion

May 13 – Baltimore, Md., at CFG Bank Arena

May 14 – Virginia Beach, Va., at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

May 19 – Mansfield, Mass., at Xfinity Center

May 20 – Atlantic City, N.J., Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

May 23 – Toronto, Ontario, at Budweiser Stage

May 24 – Detroit, Mich., at Little Caesars Arena

May 26 – Noblesville, Ind., at Ruoff Music Center

May 27 – Tinley Park, Ill., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

May 28 – Milwaukee, Wisc., at Henry Maier Festival Park (Summerfest Grounds)

May 30 – St. Paul, Minn., at Xcel Energy Center

June 2 – Dallas, Texas, at Dos Equis Pavilion

June 3 – Houston, Texas, at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

June 4 – Austin, Texas, at Moody Center ATX

June 7 – Phoenix, Ariz., at Ak-Chin Pavilion

June 9 – Irvine, Calif., at FivePoint Amphitheatre

June 10 – Los Angeles, Calif., at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 16 – Mountain View, Calif., at Shoreline Amphitheatre

June 20 – Portland, Ore., at Moda Center

June 21 – Seattle, Wash., at Climate Pledge Arena