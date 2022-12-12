Janet Jackson to launch ‘Together Again’ tour in April

Dec. 12 (UPI) — Janet Jackson is going on tour in 2023.
The 56-year-old singer and actress announced her “Together Again” tour on Monday.
The new tour will see Jackson perform across North America and features Ludacris as a special guest.
The “Together Again” tour kicks off April 14, 2023, in Hollywood, Fla., and ends June 21 in Seattle, Wash. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time, with pre-sales for Citi card members to begin Tuesday at 11 a.m. local time and fan-club pre-sales at 3 p.m.
Jackson released her 11th studio album, “Unbreakable,” in 2015 and has since released the single “Made for Now” with Daddy Yankee.
The ‘Together Again’ tour dates:
April 14, 2023 – Hollywood, Fla., at Hard Rock Live
April 19 – Orlando, Fla., at Amway Center
April 21 – Savannah, Ga., at Enmarket Arena
April 22 – Birmingham, Ala., at Legacy Arena at the BJCC
April 25 – Columbia, S.C., at Colonial Life Arena
April 27 – Atlanta, Ga., at State Farm Arena
April 29 – Memphis, Tenn., at FedEx Forum
April 30 – St. Louis, Mo., at Enterprise Center
May 2 – Kansas City, Mo., at T-Mobile Center
May 4 – Nashville, Tenn., at Bridgestone Arena
May 6 – Bristow, Va., at Jiffy Lube Live
May 9 – New York, N.Y., at Madison Square Garden
May 12 – Charlotte, N.C., at PNC Music Pavilion
May 13 – Baltimore, Md., at CFG Bank Arena
May 14 – Virginia Beach, Va., at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
May 19 – Mansfield, Mass., at Xfinity Center
May 20 – Atlantic City, N.J., Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
May 23 – Toronto, Ontario, at Budweiser Stage
May 24 – Detroit, Mich., at Little Caesars Arena
May 26 – Noblesville, Ind., at Ruoff Music Center
May 27 – Tinley Park, Ill., at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
May 28 – Milwaukee, Wisc., at Henry Maier Festival Park (Summerfest Grounds)
May 30 – St. Paul, Minn., at Xcel Energy Center
June 2 – Dallas, Texas, at Dos Equis Pavilion
June 3 – Houston, Texas, at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
June 4 – Austin, Texas, at Moody Center ATX
June 7 – Phoenix, Ariz., at Ak-Chin Pavilion
June 9 – Irvine, Calif., at FivePoint Amphitheatre
June 10 – Los Angeles, Calif., at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 16 – Mountain View, Calif., at Shoreline Amphitheatre
June 20 – Portland, Ore., at Moda Center
June 21 – Seattle, Wash., at Climate Pledge Arena