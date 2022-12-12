SLCPD searching for driver of stolen truck that struck 3 vehicles; passenger in custody

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 12, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Salt Lake City recovered a stolen Ford F-350 after they say the driver, a 29-year-old man, lost control and crashed into three parked vehicles.

The investigation started at 9:05 a.m. Monday when a Salt Lake City Police patrol officer saw the eastbound truck driving into oncoming traffic on 1700 South near 900 West.

“As the officer alerted dispatch about the reckless driving, the driver lost control and drove off the road and crashed into three parked cars,” says a news release issued by the SLCPD. “The officer never attempted to stop the truck.”

The two people inside the truck ran away after the driver crashed. Responding officers immediately surrounded the area and requested the assistance of a department drone, the statement says.

“Officers safely took the passenger, 24-year-old Kalie Valentine, into custody. The driver has not been located, but his identity is known to police. His name is not being released at this time, pending investigative follow-up.”

Officers will book Valentine into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on one count of Failure to Stop at the Command of a Police Officer and warrants.

While chasing after the driver, a patrol officer sustained a non-life-threatening injury, the news release says, without elaborating on the exact nature of the injury.

The truck was reported stolen from Magna on Nov. 29 of this year.