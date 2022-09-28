Katie Couric goes public with breast cancer diagnosis

Sept. 28 (UPI) — Katie Couric is going public with her breast cancer diagnosis.

The former “Today” anchor, 65, said on her website Wednesday that she was diagnosed with breast cancer in June.

Couric had a mammogram June 20 after missing the routine checkup in 2021. Her doctor took a biopsy and informed Couric the next day that the test showed cancer.

“I felt sick and the room started to spin. I was in the middle of an open office, so I walked to a corner and spoke quietly, my mouth unable to keep up with the questions swirling in my head,” Couric recalled.

Couric’s first husband, Jay Monahan, died from colon cancer at age 42 in 1998, while her sister, Emily Couric, died from pancreatic cancer at age 54 in 2001. In addition, her mother and father both have a history with cancer.

“My mood quickly shifted from disbelief to resignation,” she said. “Given my family’s history of cancer, why would I be spared? My reaction went from ‘Why me?’ to ‘Why not me?'”

Couric had surgery to remove an olive-sized tumor in July and began radiation treatments Sept. 7. She will also take medication — an aromatase inhibitor — for five years.

“I was warned that I may be fatigued and my skin may turn a little pink. Yesterday was my final round,” Couric said of her radiation treatments. “My left breast does look like I’ve been sunbathing topless, but other than that, I’ve felt fine.”

Couric ended her post by encouraging others to get checked and take care of their health.

“Please get your annual mammogram. I was six months late this time. I shudder to think what might have happened if I had put if off longer. But just as importantly, please find out if you need additional screening,” she said.