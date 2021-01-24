Kenneth Branagh to play Boris Johnson in Sky drama

Jan. 23 (UPI) — Actor and filmmaker Kenneth Branagh has signed on to play British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a new drama series, “This Sceptred Isle,” for Sky TV.

Michael Winterbottom is to write and direct the five-part project, which is to premiere in the fall.

“The first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic will be remembered forever,” naghWinterbottom said in a statement.

“A time when the country came together to battle an invisible enemy. A time when people were more aware than ever of the importance of community. Our series weaves together countless true stories — from Boris Johnson in Number 10 to front line workers around the country — chronicling the efforts of scientists, doctors, care home workers and policy makers to protect us from the virus.”

Winterbottom’s credits include “The Trip,” “Welcome to Sarajevo,” “A Mighty Heart,” “24 Hour Party People” and “The Road to Guantanamo.”

Branagh was most recently seen in “Tenet,” “Murder on the Orient Express” and “Dunkirk.”