‘Khaled Khaled’ tops the U.S. album chart

May 15 (UPI) — DJ Khaled’s “Khaled Khaled” is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Moneybagg Yo’s “A Gangsta’s Pain,” followed by Morgan Wallen’s “Dangerous: The Double Album” at No. 3, Justin Bieber’s “Justice” and Young Thug’s “Young Stoner Life: Slime Language 2.”

Rounding out the top tier are Rod Wave’s “SoulFly” at No. 6, Dua Lipa’s “Future Nostalgia” at No. 7, Pop Smoke’s “Shoot for the Stars Aim” for the Moon at No. 8, The Weeknd’s “After Hours” at No. 9 and Thomas Rhett’s “Country Again (Side A)” at No. 10.