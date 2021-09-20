‘Mare of Easttown,’ ‘Ted Lasso,’ ‘Crown’ co-stars are early Emmy Award winners

Sept. 19 (UPI) — Evan Peters and Julianne Nicholson from “Mare of Easttown” were among the early winners at the Emmy Awards ceremony at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday.

They picked up the prizes for Best Supporting Actor and Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

Ted Lasso co-stars Brett Goldstein and Hannah Waddingham earned the honors for Best Supporting Actor and Actress in a Comedy.

Jean Smart was named Best Actress in a Comedy for “Hacks,” which also won for Best Writing and Best Directing for a Comedy.

Gillian Anderson and Tobias Menzies took home the statuettes for Best Supporting Actress and Actor in a Drama for “The Crown,” which also earned the Emmys for Best Writing and Best Directing for a Drama.

“Saturday Night Live” scored the Best Sketch Comedy Show trophy, and “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” won the prizes for Best Variety Talk Show and Best Writing for a Variety Show.

Cedric the Entertainer is hosting the live event, which is airing on CBS and streaming on Paramount+

The Emmys celebrate excellence in television.

“The Crown” and “The Mandalorian” went into the competition with a leading 24 nominations each, followed by “WandaVision” with 23, “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Saturday Night Live” with 21, and “Ted Lasso” with 20.