Margot Robbie to star in new ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ film

June 28 (UPI) — “I, Tonya,” “Suicide Squad” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” actress Margot Robbie has signed on to star in a new film in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise.

Birds of Prey scribe Christina Hodson is penning the screenplay for Disney’s as-yet-untitled project, and Jerry Bruckheimer will once again serve as producer.

Johnny Depp starred in five previous Pirates movies — released between 2003 and 2017 — which were inspired by the Disney theme park ride.

The Robbie movie is not intended to be a spin-off of the Depp blockbusters and will be an original story with new characters.

No details about the plot are known at this time.