Gov. Gary Herbert urges Utahns to exercise caution amid Red Flag Warning

UTAH, June 28, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Gov. Gary Herbert is warning Utahns to exercise caution Sunday amid a Red Flag Warning for most of the state.

“Most of Utah is under a #RedFlagWarning for fire today,” Herbert tweeted at 10 a.m. “High temps, high winds, low humidity and drought conditions mean a small spark could become a catastrophe. Let’s all exercise extreme caution and stay safe.”

A follow-up tweet in reference to the Traverse Fire said: “Heartfelt gratitude to rapid, heroic work by fire crews pushing back wildfire on steep terrain in dark and windy conditions to protect life and property.”

The National Weather Service tweeted that thuderstorms are likely to develop Sunday afternoon between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m. across northern Utah and southwest Wyoming that may produce isolated damaging wind gusts.

“Strong winds are expected to develop across a majority of the state today, with gusts up to 50 mph possible along the Wasatch Front and up to 60 mph possible in portions of western/southern Utah,” a follow-up tweet said. “High Wind Warning for southwest and west-central Utah went into effect at 10 a.m. Already a wind gust to 58 mph at 10:30 a.m. just south of Cedar City on I-15. Be careful out there today Utah.”

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.