Mayim Bialik to wear Leslie Jordan’s rainbow shoes in ‘Call Me Kat’ tribute episode

Jan. 5 (UPI) — Mayim Bialik will wear a pair of Leslie Jordan’s signature rainbow shoes in the Call Me Kat tribute episode.

The 47-year-old actress unveiled her special tribute to Jordan on Instagram ahead of the episode’s premiere Thursday.

Jordan died at age 67 in October. The actor played Phil on Call Me Kat, a Fox sitcom following Kat (Bialik), a single woman who runs a cat café in Louisville, Ky.

Bialik shared a photo Thursday of herself wearing one of Jordan’s pairs of shoes.

“I didn’t know until Leslie died that he and I wore the same size shoes. For our tribute episode, I am wearing one of his signature rainbow sneakers he’s been wearing on our show. They’re under the table and you may not even see them on camera, but I knew they were under there. Looking for any way to keep him close I guess. #callmekat,” she captioned the post.

Bialik teased the tribute episode, titled “Philliam,” in an interview with Entertainment Weekly published Tuesday.

“I think Leslie Jordan was known so much for being Leslie, and while we also love him and know him as Phil, he’s such a beloved personality, truly larger than life. To try to encapsulate that felt challenging in ways that I don’t know would’ve been healthy for us as a cast or a production. So, we found a way for him to live forever,” the actress said.

“His character will live forever, and he can have whatever adventures we all imagine,” she added. “And because we break the fourth wall anyway, we were able to use that convention to say simply, we gave this character a happy ending, but there’s a lot more going on here.”

“Philliam” will air Thursday at 9:30 p.m. EST on Fox.