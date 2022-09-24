Netflix releases 4-minute ‘Stranger Things’ blooper reel

Sept. 24 (UPI) — Netflix released a 4-minute video Saturday, packed with bloopers involving the stars of “Stranger Things.”

The montage — which got more than 120,000 views in the first hour it was available online — showed cast members flubbing lines, falling down, walking into things, making faces at the camera and scaring each other on the Season 4 set of the 1980s-set sci-fi action-dramedy.

Appearing in the video are Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Joseph Quinn, Jamie Campbell Bower, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Noah Schnapp, Priah Ferguson, Paul Reiser, Matthew Modine, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery and Maya Hawke.

The show has been renewed for a fifth and final season.