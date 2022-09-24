Netflix releases 4-minute ‘Stranger Things’ blooper reel

Left to right, Cara Buono, Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Millie Bobby Brown, Priah Ferguson, and Gaten Matarazzo arrive for the 26th annual SAG Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium in 2020. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Sept. 24 (UPI) — Netflix released a 4-minute video Saturday, packed with bloopers involving the stars of “Stranger Things.”

The montage — which got more than 120,000 views in the first hour it was available online — showed cast members flubbing lines, falling down, walking into things, making faces at the camera and scaring each other on the Season 4 set of the 1980s-set sci-fi action-dramedy.

Appearing in the video are Winona RyderDavid HarbourMillie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Joseph Quinn, Jamie Campbell Bower, Gaten MatarazzoCaleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Noah Schnapp, Priah Ferguson, Paul Reiser, Matthew Modine, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery and Maya Hawke.

The show has been renewed for a fifth and final season.

 

