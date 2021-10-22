‘Nightmare on Elm Street’ house listed for $3.5 million

The two-story house served as protagonist Nancy Thompson’s home in Wes Craven’s classic slasher film, and was the location of the character’s final showdown with iconic serial killer Freddy Krueger.

“It’s so much fun bringing this house to market during a historic real estate inventory shortage,” listing agent Learka Bosnak told MarketWatch.

“Buyers are worn out. They’ve been looking for a great house, one with enough bedrooms and en suite bathrooms and space to work from home. And here it is, and it’s beautiful, and it’s ready to buy, and it has this incredibly fun movie history.”

The house’s appeal lies in more than its cinematic history, said Bosnak’s listing agent partner, Heather T. Roy.

“The facade is iconic, but the ties to the movie stop as soon as you walk through the front door. Inside, it’s a beautiful traditional-style space with a modern twist,” Roy told the Los Angeles Times.