‘Nun II’ tops North American box office with $32.6M

Sept. 10 (UPI) — The latest installment in The Conjuring horror franchise, The Nun II, is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $32.6 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is The Equalizer 3 with $12.1 million, followed by My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 at No. 3 with $10 million, Jawan at No. 4 with $6.2 million and Barbie at No. 5 with $5.9 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Blue Beetle with No. 6 with $3.8 million, Gran Turismo at No. 7 with $3.4 million, Oppenheimer at No. 8 with $3 million, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem at No. 9 and Talk to Me at No. 10 with $2.1 million.