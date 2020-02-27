Prince Harry returns to Britain for ‘green tourism’ event

Feb. 27 (UPI) — Prince Harry has returned to Britain to begin his final tour as a formal member of the royal family.

Harry was in Edinburgh, Scotland, Wednesday to host an environmental summit as leader of the “green tourism” initiative Travalyst, which aims to help travelers choose more environmentally friendly accommodations.

The meeting, attended by dozens of travel industry executives, was the first stop in a series of six scheduled public engagements in Britain for Harry — which will be his final acts as an official royal.

Harry, wife Meghan Markle and toddler son Archie moved to Canada last month after announcing they would step away from their official duties and pursue independence.

As part of a royal agreement, they’re giving up their official titles and public income. They also must likely relinquish their Sussex “brand,” which experts have estimated is worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

Wednesday’s appearance in Scotland was Harry’s first in weeks. He has since asked to addressed simply as “Harry” and avoided any mention of the royal split, instead focusing on the goals of the summit.

“We want to hear truths and perspectives from across the industry,” he said. “We don’t need to reinvent the wheel, a lot of great work has already been done. But our research again shows that many of these endeavors have failed to reach the conscientiousness of consumers.”

Meghan is expected to join her husband for part of his British visit, which will run through the commemoration of Commonwealth Day on March 9.

Other scheduled events include recording a charity single with Jon Bon Jovi in London on Friday and attending the Invictus Games Foundation choir and Endeavor Fund Awards. Markle will join Harry for the Commonwealth Day events and mark International Women’s Day on March 8.