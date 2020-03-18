‘Reno 911!’ cast returns in preview of Quibi revival

March 18 (UPI) —

The short-form streaming service shared a preview of the revival Tuesday featuring Thomas Lennon, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Wendi McLendon-Covey and other returning cast members.

The sneak peek shows Lt. Jim Dangle (Lennon) holding a meeting with Trudy Wiegel (Kenney-Silver), Clemmy Johnson (McLendon-Covey), Sven Jones (Cedric Yarbrough), Raineesha Williams (Niecy Nash), Travis Junior (Robert Ben Garant) and Cherisha Kimball (Mary Birdsong). Dangle remarks on squirrels in the station’s vents and how he believes they are singing.

“I’m not crazy,” Dangle says. “I don’t think the squirrels in the ducts are singing words. They’re not Marvin Hamlisch.”

Jones and Junior suggest Dangle take a break and visit a spa, leading Dangle to question whether his co-workers are trying to do a “Of Mice and Men.” Dangle becomes increasingly suspicious and upset.

“Reno 911!” originally had a six-season run on Comedy Central from 2003 to 2009. Quibi confirmed in February that the original cast will return for the revival, including Carlos Alazraqui, Ian Roberts and Joe Lo Truglio.

Quibi has yet to set a premiere date for the “Reno 911!” revival. The streaming service will launch April 6 with 50 shows.