‘Robot Chicken’ team lands new series at Quibi

Feb. 21 (UPI) — “Micro Mayhem,” a new stop-motion animated series, is coming to Quibi.

The short-form streaming service, which launches in April, announced in a press release Friday that it gave a green light to the “epic” new show.

“Micro Mayhem” hails from Stoopid Budy Stoodios and eOne. The series is created and executive produced by “Robot Chicken” producer Eric Towner.

Jon Favreau’s Golem Creations, Seth Green, John Harvatine IV, Matthew Senreich and Chris Waters also serve as executive producers.

The series is based on Towner and Harvatine’s viral “Micro Mayhem” short. The show is described as a series of self-contained, over-the-top episodes featuring cars as characters.

“‘Micro Mayhem’ brings to life the car chases I imagined as a kid, and combines my love of technology and stop-motion artistry,” Towner said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to be teaming with Golem Creations to bring this dream project to life.”

“Quibi’s focus on micro storytelling provides the perfect platform for ‘Micro Mayhem,'” eOne SVP of new platforms and strategic partnerships for film and television Greg Clayman added.

“Robot Chicken” is created by Green and Senreich, and is in its 10th season on Adult Swim.