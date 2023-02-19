‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ tops North American box office with $104M

Feb. 19 (UPI) — Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $104 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Avatar: The Way of Water with $6.1 million, followed by Magic Mike’s Last Dance at No. 3 with $5.4 million, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish at No. 4 with $5.3 million and Knock at the Cabin at No. 5 with $3.9 million.

Rounding out the top tier are 80 For Brady with $3.6 million, Titanic at No. 7 with $2.3 million, Marlowe at No. 8 with $1.9 million, Missing at No. 9 with $1.7 million and A Man Called Otto at No. 10 with $1.6 million.

Last week’s Top 10 raked in about $47.8 million in receipts with Magic Mike’s Last Dance in the lead. This week’s high-rankers earned an estimated $135.8 million.