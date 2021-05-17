‘Spiral’ tops North American box office with $8.7M

May 17 (UPI) — Chris Rock’s horror movie, “Spiral,” is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $8.7 million this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is “Wrath of Man” with $3.7 million, followed by “Those Who Wish Me Dead” at No. 3 with $2.8 million, “Demon Slayer: Mugen Train” at No. 4 with $1.8 million and “Raya and the Last Dragon” at No. 5 with $1.7 million.

Rounding out the top tier are “Godzilla vs. Kong” at No. 6 with $1.5 million, “Mortal Kombat” at No. 7 with $1.3 million, “Finding You” at No. 8 with $1 million, “Profile” at No. 9 with $700,00 and “Here Today” at No. 10 with $500,000.

Many of the films are also available on streaming and pay-per-view services do to the studios’ strategy to entertain as many people as possible during the coronavirus pandemic.