Taylor Swift’s ‘Folklore’ tops U.S. album chart for 6th week

Sept. 12 (UPI) — Pop star Taylor Swift’s “Folklore” is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart for a sixth-consecutive week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Pop Smoke’s “Shoot For the Stars Aim For the Moon,” followed by Juice WRLD’s “Legends Never Die” at No. 3, Metallica and San Francisco Symphony’s “S&M2” at No. 4 and Katy Perry’s “Smile” at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are the “Hamilton” soundtrack at No. 6, Lil Baby’s “My Turn” at No. 7, Rod Wave’s “Pray 4 Love” at No. 8, DaBaby’s “Blame It On Baby” at No. 9 and Internet Money’s “B4 the Storm” at No. 10.