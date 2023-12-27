Tommy Smothers dies at 86

Dec. 27 (UPI) — Smothers Brothers performer Tom Smothers has died.

The comedian died Tuesday following a battle with cancer, his brother and Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour co-star Dick Smothers announced Wednesday. Tom was 86.

“Tom was not only the loving older brother that everyone would want in their life, he was a one-of-a-kind creative partner,” Dick, 84, said in a statement. “I am forever grateful to have spent a lifetime together with him, on and off stage, for over 60 years. Our relationship was like a good marriage — the longer we were together, the more we loved and respected one another. We were truly blessed.”

Tom and Dick Smothers came to fame as the Smothers Brothers in the 1960s. The pair hosted the comedy and variety show The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour on CBS from 1967 to 1969.

The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour featured skits and songs performed by Tom and Dick, as well as musical guests. The show addressed such issues as racism and the Vietnam War.

National Comedy Center executive director Journey Gunderson remembered Tom as “an extraordinary comedic talent” and “a true champion for freedom of speech, harnessing the power of comedy to push boundaries and our political consciousness.”

“Tom was a true pioneer who changed the face of television and transformed our culture with The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour, which satirized politics, combated racism, protested the Vietnam War, and led the way for Saturday Night Live, The Daily Show, today’s network late night shows, and so much more,” he said.

In addition to Dick, Tom is survived by his wife, Marcy Carriker Smothers, children Bo and Riley Rose Smothers, and grandson Phoenix.