1 killed in chain-reaction crash in West Valley City

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
West Valley City Police vehicle. File photo: Gephardt Daily/Monico Garza/SLCScanner

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Dec. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — One person died after crashing into a vehicle and causing a series of crashes Friday evening in West Valley City, police said.

Five vehicles were involved in the chain-reaction crash on eastbound 3500 South near 2400 West about 4 p.m., according to West Valley City police.

“The driver who caused the crash is deceased. Other parties have minor injuries,” WVCPD tweeted at 5:21 p.m.

Eastbound 3500 is closed from 2200-2400 West while police investigate the crashes.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes availabe.

