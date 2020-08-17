1 killed in head-on collision with semi on I-84 near Mountain Green

MOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah, Aug. 17, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — One person was killed in a head-on collision with a semi on Interstate 84 near Mountain Green late Sunday night.

Firefighters used the jaws of life rescue tools to extricate the driver of the vehicle, said a Facebook post from Mountain Green Fire Protection District.

“The car was reported traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes, and Utah Highway Patrol troopers were trying to reach the area to turn the vehicle around when the crash happened,” the post said. “Roy Fire paramedics assisted Morgan Fire and EMS with patient transport.”

The heavy rescue from Riverdale Fire Department also responded but was not needed as Mountain Green firefighters had completed extricating the patient.

“The patient reportedly died later at the hospital,” the post said.

The victim was not identified pending notification of family.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.