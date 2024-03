HERRIMAN, Utah, March 21, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are asking for help finding a 17-year-old boy who ran away from a Herriman group home last week.

The teen, identified only as Ryan, ran away from the group home March 15, the Herriman City Police Department said on social media.

“He has no family in the area and was last seen wearing a blue coat, black pants, and a winter hat,” the post says.

Anyone with information on the teen’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 801-840-4000.