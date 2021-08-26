10-year-old boy assaulted at Motel 6 in St. George, police say

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Aug. 26, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspect is in custody after a 10-year-old boy was violently assaulted at a Motel 6 in St. George Friday morning, according to police.

“At approximately 11 a.m., the St. George Communications Center received a report of a child, approximately 10 years of age, who had sustained potentially life-threatening injuries from an assault,” said a news release from St. George Police Department.

Officers immediately responded to the scene at Motel 6 at 205 N. 1000 East to render aid.

“Once the scene was secured, the child was immediately transported to St. George Regional Hospital by Gold Cross Ambulance with multiple neck lacerations,” the news release said. “Detectives and officers are currently processing the scene, interviewing witnesses, and have a suspect in custody.”

This incident was isolated to the parties involved and there is no threat to the public, the news release said. At this point, the child is expected to survive. The child has not been identified.

“This is an active investigation,” the news release added. “No additional information will be released at this time so we don’t impede the efforts of our investigators. Any additional information that we are able to release will be provided through social media.”

The news release said officers appreciate the efforts and response by the St. George Fire Department and Gold Cross Ambulance “for their swift response and assistance. Thank you for your continued support as a community and the trust you have placed in us,” the news release said.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.