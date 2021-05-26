14-year-old boy on bicycle injured in Enoch accident

ENOCH, Utah, May 25, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 14-year-old boy riding a bicycle was injured in a collision on SR-130 in Enoch Tuesday.

“A Cedar City Animal Control vehicle was traveling southbound on SR-130 in front of Foster’s Grocery,” said a statement from Utah Highway Patrol.

“A 14-year-old boy on a bicycle was traveling eastbound in the side street, coming out of the grocery store.”

The boy rode his bike “directly into the roadway” in front of the vehicle as it was passing the boy, the statement said.

“The officer was not able to avoid hitting the boy on the bicycle,” the statement said.

The boy was ground transported to the hospital and is in stable condition. The animal control officer was also transported to be evaluated.