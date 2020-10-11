19-year-old man transported to hospital after stabbing at party in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Oct. 11, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Police from multiple agencies responded to a report of a stabbing late Saturday night at a crowded reception center in West Jordan.

West Jordan, Sandy, and Unified Police officers, as well as at least one detective, were dispatched at about 11:30 p.m. to the Golden Imperio, at 7879 S. 1530 West. The heavy police presence was due to the large number of people at the venue.

Sgt. Richards, with the West Jordan Police Department, said officers located the stabbing victim around the corner from the reception hall, where he had been taken by another person who then pulled over and called police to report the incident.

The 19-year-old victim had a stab wound to the chest and was transported to Intermountain Medical Center in fair to serious condition. Richards said the man is expected to survive.

The incident apparently occurred when a fight broke out at a party that was being held at the reception center. Police were not immediately able to speak with the victim, and they have no information regarding a suspect, Richards said.

The case is under investigation, and Richards said it isn’t yet known if the stabbing was gang-related.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information is released.