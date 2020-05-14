2.6 magnitude earthquake hits near Magna

MAGNA, Utah, May 14, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A 2.6 magnitude earthquake hit near Magna Thursday afternoon.

The earthquake struck approximately 1.2 miles from Saltair at 5:04 p.m., according a tweet from the University of Utah’s Seismograph Stations (UUSS).

The U.S. Geological Survey said on its website that earthquakes of magnitudes of 2.5 to 5.4, of which there are around 30,000 per year worldwide, are often felt, but usually cause minor damage, if any.

Earthquakes are also classified in categories ranging from minor to great, depending on their magnitude; earthquakes of magnitude 2 to 3.9 are classed as minor; earthquakes of magnitude 4 to 4.9 are classed as light and 5.0 to 5.9 magnitude are classed as moderate.