Gov. Gary Herbert lowers flags in recognition of Peace Officers Memorial Day

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 14, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Gov. Gary R. Herbert has ordered the lowering of the flag of the United States of America and the flag of the state of Utah on Friday in recognition of Peace Officers Memorial Day.

The order was made in coordination with President Donald Trump’s proclamation, said a news release from the Office of the Governor.

Herbert issued the following statement:

“Jeanette and I join with all Utahns in expressing our gratitude for the sacrifices our dedicated law enforcement officers make. Today we recognize and honor the brave men and women and their families who have fallen in the line of duty and those who continue to fight and protect our communities. We thank them, and we honor them.”

Flags will be flown at half staff at all state facilities and public grounds from sunrise until sunset on Friday only. People and businesses are encouraged to fly the flag at half staff for the same length of time.