Update: Saddle Fire north of Midway now 683 acres, 70% contained

MIDWAY, Utah, May 14, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Saddle Fire burning north of Midway is now estimated at 683 acres and is 70% contained, officials said Thursday.

“The fire will transition back down to a Type 4 incident management organization Friday morning at 6 a.m.,” said a tweet from Utah Fire Info at 4 p.m. “The fire will remain staffed with two hotshot crews, two engines and one Type 3 helicopter.”

Thursday morning, a tweet from Utah Fire Info said: “The fire remains at 646 acres and 40% contained. Today, crews will continue to construct containment lines, secure the established control lines and extinguish sources of heat along the fire perimeter.”

Utah Fire Info initially tweeted at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday the blaze was moving north.

“Firefighters are experiencing strong, erratic winds in the area,” the initial tweet said.

A handful of homes were evacuated as a precaution, but that order has now been lifted.

Wasatch Mountain State Park has closed the Dutch Hollow Trail System because of the Saddle Fire. Also closed are “The Phosphate” and “The Face” trails. The closures are in effect until further notice.

A juvenile was taken into custody Tuesday in connection to the Saddle Fire.

It was determined that the fire was human-caused, the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office said, and it appears the suspect acted alone.

The juvenile also is suspected in other recent fires near the Interlaken and Pine Canyon areas north of Midway.

The investigation is still underway, and anyone who has information regarding this case is asked to call the sheriff’s office tip line at 435-654-WCSO.