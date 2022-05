PROVO, Utah, May 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Fire officials say at least two animals were killed in a shed fire Sunday evening in west Provo.

Provo Fire Capt. Sam Armstrong said a shed near 770 W. Lakeview Parkway was attached to a barn/riding arena and organic composting facility. A horse and cat were killed when the shed caught fire, Armstrong confirmed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Armstrong told Gephardt Daily. A damage estimate was not immediately available.