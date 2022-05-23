14-year-old West Valley City boy dead after accidental shooting

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, May 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are confirming the death of a 14-year-old West Valley City boy who died Sunday after an accidental shooting Saturday night.

According to a statement by the WVCPD, “The initial investigation into the shooting death of a 14yo West Valley City boy indicates the shooting was accidental. Evidence at the scene points to the accidental nature of the shooting, however, a full investigation will be conducted.

“The investigation will also determine how the boy was in possession of the gun. The boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The hospital reports he passed away this afternoon,” the statement said.

The shooting was first called into emergency dispatchers Saturday night about 10 p.m. with reports of gunfire near 3100 South and 4800 West.

First responders rushed the gravely wounded boy to the hospital but he later succumbed to his injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation.