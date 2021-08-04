2 more Utahns arrested for alleged involvement in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 3, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Two more Utahns have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 riot on the U.S. Capitol.

Court documents from the United States Court District of Columbia said Janet West Buhler was arrested Friday.

She is facing charges of:

knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority

disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

entering and remaining in the Gallery of Congress

disorderly conduct in a Capitol building

parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

Another Utahn, Jacob Kyle Wiedrich, was arrested Thursday, and is facing similar charges.

He is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building, and parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

The documents say that cellphone data confirmed Buhler was allegedly inside the Capitol that day, and a tip from one of her acquaintances helped the FBI identify her from news footage.

Court documents for Buhler show she is the stepmother-in-law of another Utahn arrested for his part in the riot, Kaysville resident and former Salt Lake City Police Officer Michael Lee Hardin, and that she was seen outside the Capitol Rotunda with him. Buhler also allegedly traveled to Washington D.C. with Hardin.

Wiedrich was also allegedly seen inside the Capitol that day, arrest records state and surveillance footage shows.

Utahns previously charged in connection with the U.S. Capitol assault are Washington County resident Landon Kenneth Copeland, Salt Lake County resident John Sullivan, St. George resident Brady Knowlton, and Toquerville resident Willard Jake Peart.