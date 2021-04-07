3rd Utahn charged in connection with insurrection at U.S. Capitol Jan. 6

WASHINGTON, April 7, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A St. George man is facing charges for his alleged part in storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Brady Knowlton made his initial federal court appearance Wednesday. Knowlton is facing charges of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, and obstruction of justice.

Documents from the U.S. Department of Justice said a call log obtained through a subpoena shows multiple telephone calls made between a telephone number registered to Patrick Montgomery, who is also facing charges for his alleged part in the insurrection, and a telephone number registered to Knowlton both before and after Jan. 6.

CCTV footage from inside the Capitol on Jan. 6 allegedly captured Knowlton, who was identified by a witness, enter the building through a door on the Upper West Terrace at approximately 2:35 p.m.

Knowlton appeared to have a cellular telephone in his left hand, with the camera facing out, and appeared to be videotaping his entry into the building. The photo also captured Montgomery standing behind Knowlton.

Approximately one minute later, at 2:36 p.m., CCTV shows Knowlton allegedly enter the Capitol Rotunda. He stayed there for several minutes and then left the Rotunda and entered the Rotunda Lobby at approximately 2:39 p.m.

From there, he allegedly walked upstairs to the third floor. At approximately 2:45 p.m., Knowlton was captured on CCTV inside the Senate Chamber Gallery; he is again shown with a cell phone in his hand and appears to be videotaping the scene.

Along with Knowlton, John Sullivan from Sandy and Michael Lee Hardin of Kaysville have been charged for allegedly taking part in the insurrection.