24-year-old LDS Church missionary dies in Haiti

HAITI, Jan. 28, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 24-year-old missionary with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has passed away in Haiti.

LDS Church spokesman Sam Penrod issued the following statement Thursday afternoon: “It is with sadness that we inform you that a missionary of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in Haiti, passed away Wednesday night. Elder Saintlouis Pointdujours Dortilus was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday evening with health complications before passing away.

“Elder Dortilus is from Haiti and began his missionary service in September 2020. We send our love and prayers to the family of Elder Dortilus and to the missionaries in the Haiti Port-au-Prince Mission as they remember this faithful missionary.”

No exact cause of death was given.