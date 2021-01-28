Hungarian basketball team breaks acrobatic dunking world record

Jan. 28 (UPI) — A basketball team in Hungary showed off their acrobatics skills as well as their ball handling abilities by breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest barani flip bounce-pass relay for a forward flip slam dunk.

A video of the record attempt by the Face Team Acrobatic Sports Theater in Budapest shows 34 of the players using a trampoline to perform barani flips — an acrobatic move combining a front flip and a 180 degree turn — while passing the ball to the next player behind them.

The 35th player then performs a front flip and slam dunks the ball into the hoop.

The team, which specializes in acrobatic basketball and freestyle dunking and juggling tricks, said they started practicing for the record when their performing contracts were postponed or canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The team said it took months of practice to coordinate and perfect the maneuver.