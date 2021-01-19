27-year-old Lindon man dies in Vineyard rollover crash

VINEYARD, Utah, Jan. 18, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 27-year-old Lindon man died in a rollover crash in Vineyard on Sunday afternoon.

“A few minutes before 1:30 p.m. deputies with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office in Vineyard were dispatched to a report of a single-car rollover,” said a news release from the sheriff’s office. “The person who reported the crash told dispatchers they believed the driver may have died in the crash. When deputies arrived at the scene of the crash they determined the driver was the sole occupant and did, in fact, die in the crash.”

The driver, McKay Guy Madsen, was driving a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee at “high speed” westbound at the intersection of 400 E. 1600 North in Vineyard, a couple of blocks west of Geneva Road, the news release said. This is an industrial business park near the north end of the old Geneva Steel property.

“Evidence at the scene showed that Madsen drifted to his left across the opposite travel lane, hit a curb, hit a large boulder, then hit a berm which caused the Jeep to roll several times,” the statement said. “Madsen appears to have died immediately in the crash.”

Debris from the Jeep and automotive fluids were spread over several hundred feet.

“There is no evidence at this time to suggest impairment was a factor, but excessive speed clearly contributed to the outcome of this crash,” the news release said.