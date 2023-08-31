3.7 Magnitude earthquake rattles Ogden bench, Huntsville area

OGDEN, Utah, Aug. 30, 2023 (Gephardt Daily)– University of Utah seismograph stations recorded a mild earthquake with an immediate aftershock in the hillsides above Ogden.

And they’d like to hear from you about it.

“The University of Utah Seismograph Stations reports that a minor earthquake of magnitude 3.7 occurred at 06:11 p.m. on August 30, 2023 (MDT),” the university reported in a 6:50 p.m. press release online.

“The epicenter of the shock was located 10 miles north-northeast Huntsville, UT. At the time of this press release, one magnitude 0.8 aftershock has occurred shortly after the magnitude 3.7 earthquake. More than 120 residents have reported feeling the earthquake, predominantly in the Ogden and Weber Canyon area.’

“Anyone who felt the earthquake is encouraged to fill out a survey form on the US Geological Survey website.”

A total of 9 earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater have occurred within 16 miles of the epicenter of this event since 1962, according to the release.

The largest of these events was a magnitude 3.7 on December 07, 1967, 2.4 miles north-northeast of Huntsville, UT.

One earthquake of magnitude 4.5 or greater has occurred within 32 miles of the epicenter of this event since 1962. This was a magnitude 4.6 on March 17, 1966, 13.7 miles east of Providence, UT. Providence is in Cache County, some ten miles north of Huntsville.