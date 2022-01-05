3-car crash in Ogden leads to only minor injuries

OGDEN, Utah, Jan. 4, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A three-vehicle crash in Ogden Tuesday afternoon led to only minor injuries, officials said.

Ogden Police Department spokesman Lt. Will Farr told Gephardt Daily the incident occurred in the area of Wall Avenue and 7th Street at approximately 4 p.m.

A vehicle that was traveling northbound on Wall Avenue reportedly ran a red a light and collided with a vehicle that was going eastbound on 7th Street, Farr said.

“The northbound vehicle kind of pushed underneath the one that was going east,” he said. “It didn’t flip it but it kind of went under it and so it looked like the other vehicle was on top of it.”

A third car was also struck during the crash; the first vehicle collided with the second vehicle, which then was pushed into a third vehicle.

The occupants of the cars were able to exit them without assistance, Farr added.

At this time there is no suggestion that the driver that ran the red light was impaired; an investigation into the incident is underway.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.