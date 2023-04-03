3 ice climbers rescued, 1 injured after Duchesne County accident

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah, April 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — An ice climber was airlifted to an area hospital after an accident Sunday evening in Duchesne County.

A statement from the Duchesne County Sheriff‘s Office says a group of three climbers was “attempting to climb an ice falls in Duchesne County near Indian Canyon” when the sheriff’s office received information of an ice column falling. Wasatch County Search and Rescue said in a brief Facebook post that the call came in at 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

“An uninjured climber was able to climb down and drive to Duchesne City and contact 911,” the sheriff’s office statement says.

“Another climber fell approximately 40 feet when the ice column fractured and was hoisted off the location by helicopter and Life Flighted to the Wasatch front with serious injuries.”

A third climber in the group was missing until about 2:30 p.m., a DCSO news release states.

“Thanks again to the Duchesne, Utah and Wasatch County Search and Rescue teams along with Duchesne City Volunteer Fire Department and volunteer ice climbers for their assistance in the rescue efforts today,” the release states.

The climbers’ names were not released.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as additional details are made known.