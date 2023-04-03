Planned Parenthood, ACLU vow to sue over law banning clinic abortions

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Planned Parenthood Association of Utah and the American Civil Liberties Union have announced their intent to sue Gov. Spencer Cox.

“Last week, Governor Cox signed a bill that functionally eliminates abortion access in Utah,” says a tweet by PPAU, which tags the ACLU Utah office.

“But PPAU is fighting back. PPAU is going to court to stop this ban with @aclu_utah.”

The Planned Parenthood Action Council of Utah previously asked followers to urge lawmakers to reject the bill, HB-647.

“Despite what the proponents of this bill may say, their primary aim is to close down abortion clinics in Utah and put abortion out of reach for as many Utahns as possible. Abortion is exceptionally safe. Hospital requirements are unnecessary and make it more difficult and more costly for pregnant people to get the care they need.”

The 2023 legislature approved the bill, and Cox signed it into law. It is scheduled to go into effect on May 3.

Gephardt Daily will have more about the bill after court documents are available.