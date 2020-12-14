3 Midvale schools close for the day after water main break

MIDVALE, Utah, Dec. 14, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Three Midvale schools are closed for the day Monday after a water main break.

“Three Canyons District schools are without running water, requiring that classes be canceled for the day,” said a tweet from the district. “Students at Midvale Elementary, Midvale Middle and Copperview Elementary will be released today, Monday, Dec. 14 starting at 11:15 a.m.”

Buses will provide transportation for those who regularly qualify for the service. Also at this time, schools will be prepared to release students into the custody of a parent or approved adult. Grab-and-go lunches will be provided to students, the tweet said.

“In any other year, we would deliver bottled water and portable toilets to the schools affected by the water main break,” the tweet said.” But, given that an estimated time on the repairs is unknown, coupled with COVID-19-related hygiene concerns, we made the decision to release school early.”

